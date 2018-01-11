Usain Bolt Dances His Ass Off Onstage with Steve Aoki

Usain Bolt Dances His Ass Off ... with Steve Aoki

Usain Bolt definitely knows how to get a party going ... so it's only fitting Steve Aoki enlisted the fastest man alive to get the crowd LIT at his Vegas show Wednesday night!!

Aoki brought the Jamaican track superstar behind his booth to showcase his killer moves ... and you can tell Bolt's dancing hasn't lost a step in retirement.

FYI -- Bolt's dabbled in the DJ industry in the past, and has expressed interest in pursuing a career on the 1s and 2s ... so it's very possible he was getting some solid pointers from Aoki as well.

Collab coming soon?