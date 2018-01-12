TMZ

Johnny Manziel CFL Won't Help You Make It Back ... Says NFL Analyst

1/12/2018 7:14 AM PST

NFL Analyst Says CFL Won't Help Johnny Manziel Make It Back

EXCLUSIVE

Johnny Manziel could ball hard up in Canada, but don't count on him making an NFL comeback -- so says "FOX NFL Sunday" host Curt Menefee

You've probably heard ... Johnny Football's in serious talks with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but there's a holdup 'cause the former Heisman winner wants big money.

But Curt says even if they strike a deal, Johnny's NFL dream ain't looking good -- 'cause the CFL's style of football doesn't translate.

That said, Menefee's still rooting for him -- "Let him go up there, have fun, make some money, and we'll see."

