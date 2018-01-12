Kenley Jansen Dodgers World Series Return?? ... No Guarantees

Kenley Jansen Talks Dodgers World Series Return, Makes No Guarantees

EXCLUSIVE

The Dodgers are a lock to make back-to-back World Series trips, right??

Not so fast, says stud closer Kenley Jansen -- who told TMZ Sports a repeat trip to the Fall Classic is far from guaranteed even if the Boys in Blue bust their asses.

The Dodgers did just reunite with ex-superstar Matt Kemp, who was out with Kenley at Thursday night's Lakers game ... and you can bet they ain't done makin' moves.

But, whether or not they repeat as NL champs, one thing's clear -- the fans FREAKIN' LOVE 'EM.