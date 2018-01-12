Oscar De La Hoya Says He & Dana White Could Make 'Biggest Fights' in Boxing

Oscar De La Hoya Yo, Dana White ... Let's Do Business

EXCLUSIVE

Move over, Floyd Mayweather ... Oscar De La Hoya says he's the guy to partner with Dana White to book "the biggest fights" in boxing -- if the UFC prez will give him a damn call!

You've probably heard -- Dana says he's gonna promote boxing in 2018 ... and told us he's meeting with the sport's more powerful people (including Floyd) to make it happen.

But one guy he hasn't hit up is Oscar -- and De La Hoya doesn't seem too happy about it.

"It's surprising he wants to get into boxing and hasn't gotten a hold of the biggest promoter in the sport," DLH told TMZ Sports outside Catch in L.A.

But Oscar -- who we shot earlier this week -- says he's still open to doing business ... unless White wants to play hardball.

"It's gonna be very hard to try and do what he did with the UFC because there's a little company by the name of Golden Boy Promotions is in the way."