Rick Fox Says It's Time To Listen To Lonzo Ball, And Tune Out LaVar

Rick Fox Time To Listen To Lonzo Ball And Tune Out LaVar

Rick Fox says people are listening to the wrong Ball ... telling TMZ Sports it's time to ignore what LaVar is talking about, and let Lonzo be the mouthpiece of the BBB empire.

When we got the Laker great at LAX and asked him about LaVar, he seemed really fatigued with the Big Baller ... and lobbied us for a change.

"LaVar says a lot of stuff. What does his son say? I want to hear from his son."

Fox goes on to say he thinks there's a lot Lonzo has to say, seeming to reject the notion that the Lakers rookie is content to let his dad have all the press.

Maybe Fox is right ... but as long as LaVar is front page news and Lonzo keeps it quiet, this is the way it is.

If you don't like it, maybe you ain't a Big Baller.