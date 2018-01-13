President Trump Needs Psych Evaluation ... Just Like 'Nuclear Football' Handlers, says Billionaire

Donald Trump Must Take a Mental Health Test, Says Billionaire Tom Steyer

President Donald Trump shouldn't get a pass on a psych evaluation -- if the military rank and file who handle nuclear weapons get 'em, so should he ... so says Tom Steyer.

We got the Democratic billionaire -- the guy hell-bent on getting 45 impeached -- out in the O.C. Friday and he's appalled the Prez wouldn't submit to a mental health exam during his first presidential physical.

Steyer makes a couple valid points ... and clearly agree with skeptics -- Trump would struggle passing the test.