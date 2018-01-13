Joe Jonas Rides Off in Fully Restored 1963 Ford Falcon by West Coast Customs

EXCLUSIVE
Joe Jonas' old ride was in need of a badass overhaul, and he knew exactly the crew to go to -- West Coast Customs.
We got the Jonas bro picking up his newly customized whip -- a 1963 Ford Falcon -- Friday from the world famous repair shop in Burbank, CA. We're told Joe's car got a new paint job, new interior, new wheels and a new sound system ... pretty much a full rebuild by WCC.
All in all, we're told Joe's restoration brings the value of his classic ride to about $75,000 ... and it will be featured on an upcoming March episode of "Inside West Coast Customs" airing on Velocity.