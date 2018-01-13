Joe Jonas Check Out My Car ... It's Classic!!!

Joe Jonas Rides Off in Fully Restored 1963 Ford Falcon by West Coast Customs

Joe Jonas' old ride was in need of a badass overhaul, and he knew exactly the crew to go to -- West Coast Customs.

We got the Jonas bro picking up his newly customized whip -- a 1963 Ford Falcon -- Friday from the world famous repair shop in Burbank, CA. We're told Joe's car got a new paint job, new interior, new wheels and a new sound system ... pretty much a full rebuild by WCC.

All in all, we're told Joe's restoration brings the value of his classic ride to about $75,000 ... and it will be featured on an upcoming March episode of "Inside West Coast Customs" airing on Velocity.