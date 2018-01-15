Danielle Bregoli Claps Back at DJ Suede in Remix Lawsuit

Danielle Bregoli Claps Back at DJ Suede ... He's a Nobody without Me!!!

Danielle Bregoli's laughing off DJ Suede's claim her 15 minutes of fame are up, and tells us ... Suede needs to check his own watch.

Danielle and her mom hit Catch LA Sunday night, and we asked her about the legal battle with Suede. TMZ broke the story ... Danielle's mom is suing him, claiming he screwed them on the "Cash Me Outside" remix he produced.

Danielle had a two-word rebuttal for Suede, and yes ... one of those words started with 'F.'

While we had her, Danielle also weighed in on how to properly blow your dough when you're a young celeb. Cash some wisdom ... outside.