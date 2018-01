Jill Zarin Arrives for Husband's Funeral

Jill Zarin just arrived at a New York City chapel for her husband's funeral.

Jill and her daughter, Allyson Shapiro, arrived at the Riverside Memorial Chapel for a service honoring the life of her husband, Bobby Zarin.

Zarin died Saturday after a long bout with cancer. Bobby was diagnosed with thyroid cancer back in 2009, underwent treatment and had his thyroid removed. He suffered a major setback in 2016 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Zarin was 71 years old. RIP.