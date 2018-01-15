NFL's Jeremy Lane I Wasn't Drunk ... DUI Arrest Is B.S.

NFL's Jeremy Lane: I Wasn't Drunk, DUI Arrest Is B.S.

Breaking News

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane says he only blew a .03 before he was arrested for DUI in Washington this weekend -- and is now questioning why he was taken into custody in the first place.

"A fail is a 0.08 right? I blew 0.03," Lane tweeted (and then deleted) ... "Why was still arrest? I'll leave it at that." He included an emoji of a dark-skinned person possibly alleging race was a factor.

He continued to engage with fans who wanted to know more.

One person asked why he agreed to take a breathalyzer at all -- he replied, "Either way you go you still to jail that makes you look guilty. I had nothing to hide so I did it."

Another person accused Lane of testing positive for weed. He replied, "Lol oh I took weed test now?"

As we previously reported, Lane was arrested for DUI early Sunday morning. Cops have still not released details about the incident.