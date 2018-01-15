TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

NFL's Jeremy Lane I Wasn't Drunk ... DUI Arrest Is B.S.

1/15/2018 11:50 AM PST

NFL's Jeremy Lane: I Wasn't Drunk, DUI Arrest Is B.S.

Breaking News

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane says he only blew a .03 before he was arrested for DUI in Washington this weekend -- and is now questioning why he was taken into custody in the first place. 

"A fail is a 0.08 right? I blew 0.03," Lane tweeted (and then deleted) ... "Why was still arrest? I'll leave it at that." He included an emoji of a dark-skinned person possibly alleging race was a factor. 

He continued to engage with fans who wanted to know more. 

One person asked why he agreed to take a breathalyzer at all -- he replied, "Either way you go you still to jail that makes you look guilty. I had nothing to hide so I did it."

Another person accused Lane of testing positive for weed. He replied, "Lol oh I took weed test now?"

As we previously reported, Lane was arrested for DUI early Sunday morning. Cops have still not released details about the incident. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web