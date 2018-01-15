Queen Elizabeth Heavy Is My Crown!!! Roughs Up Family Jewels

Queen Elizabeth Roughs Up the Crown, Gets Reacquainted with It

Turns out Queen Elizabeth ain't so down with her crown, after all.

QE2 caused a bit of an uproar in the U.K. during her first sit-down interview with the BBC ... because she damn near bounced her crown. You gotta see her attempt to lift the crown, only to quickly drop it, saying ... "It weighs a ton."

The nation gasps in horror as The Queen manhandles The Queen jostles with The Crown #TheCoronation pic.twitter.com/0CVtjPVdoO — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) January 14, 2018

The Queen makes it seem like she hasn't seen her crown in years and, in fact, couldn't tell the front from the back. Can ya blame HRH?

Family jewels can be confusing ... and heavy.