Japanese Broadcaster Sends False North Korean Missile Alert

Breaking News
The good news is Japan is NOT paying close attention to Hawaii anymore.
The country's public broadcaster, NHK, fired off an alert Tuesday warning a North Korean missile was incoming, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
The warning went out to everyone who had the NHK app, and read: "North Korea likely to have launched missile. The government alert: evacuate inside the building or underground." It took about 5 minutes before NHK sent out a follow-up to say it was a false alarm.
Unlike the blunder in Hawaii, Japanese residents have reason to be on edge -- last year North Korea fired 2 missiles over the country.