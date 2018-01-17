Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her 'Mom of 3' Snap Back Bod

Kim Kardashian's body is snapping back in record time! Ditto for her sense of humor.
Hours after announcing she and Kanye West had a new baby girl -- via surrogate -- Kim posted this ridiculously hot shot of herself with "#momofthree."
Based on her tongue-in-cheek post, we'd say the new mom is in a great mood.
Still no announcement on a name of the new addition to the fam -- but they had a sweet celebration Tuesday, courtesy of a cake delivery from Grandma Kris.
Hope the cake doesn't ruin Kim's bounce back diet!