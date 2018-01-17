Lil Yachty's #1 Fan Iced Out in Sailing Team Swag for Christmas

Lil Yachty #1 Fan Iced Out in Sailing Team Swag

Sometimes it pays to be a Lil Yachty mega-fan -- just ask this 17-year-old who got showered with gifts from the rapper ... as a late Christmas gift.

Yachty personally delivered a bundle of goodies to Danielle Combs (no Diddy relation) in Atlanta last week after promising some "rare" swag to her and another fan.

@daniellecombs_ & @GrimesYachty I have expensive & rare gifts for you two because y’all are my two most favorite fans. I know yall will like — king of the youth (@lilyachty) December 24, 2017

We're told he hooked her up with a bunch of gear from the Sailing Team -- Yachty's rap collective -- which included some custom jewelry. Danielle's name was engraved on the back of an 18-carat yellow gold necklace from Icebox Diamonds & Watches ... with 184 diamonds and a $10k price tag.

Our Yachty sources say he's purchased nearly 25 Sailing Team necklaces from the ATL-based jeweler.

As for why Danielle was a lucky winner, we're guessing it had something to do with her dope artwork of Yachty. Float on, kid.