Shareef O'Neal Snubbed By McDonalds, NBA Star Boycotting Nuggets

Shareef O'Neal -- Shaq's son -- revealed he did not make the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game ... and now one NBA star is boycotting nuggets as a result.

FYI, the Micky D's game features the top high school players in the country -- Shaq was the co-MVP of the game back in 1989.

As you know, 18-year-old Shareef is a top prospect (he's committed to the Univ. of Arizona) -- but, for some reason, he didn't make the McDonald's cut.

LeBron James (the MVP of the game in 2003) didn't approve of the snub ... and spoke out on social media.

"Nephew listen, Even though we all know you should have made that McDonalds game use it as motivation to prove not to those who didn’t vote you in, not to those who is actually in the game but more importantly to yourself that u belong!"

He added, "Keep grinding, studying and working daily! The light is always brighter at the end of the tunnel."

Matt Barnes went harder -- saying McDonald's made a "huge mistake" and that he won't let his kids have nuggets anymore ... "NO MORE NUGGETS!"

As for Reef, he wrote, "Everything can’t go perfect ! I just gotta move on.. this hurt me but it ain’t stopping me."