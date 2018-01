Eli Roth 'Cancel the Super Bowl' ... Nobody Beats Brady

Eli Roth's got a grand idea for the NFL -- CANCEL THE DAMN SUPER BOWL ... 'cause no squad's got a chance in hell of overthrowing Tom Brady and the Patriots dynasty.

"It's over! Just give him the title! Brady's the GOAT," Eli told TMZ Sports outside Craig's in L.A.

The horror film guru clearly ain't impressed by the Eagles, Vikings and Jaguars -- who his Pats play this weekend -- so why waste time delaying the inevitable??

Hey, he said it, not us.