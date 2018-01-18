Kathie Lee Gifford Denies Kris Jenner 'Today' Co-Host Rumor

Kathie Lee Gifford Kris Jenner Won't Co-Host 'Today' ... Tomorrow, Or the Next Day

Kathie Lee Gifford is shutting down rumors Kris Jenner will replace Hoda Kotb as her co-host on 'Today' ... even though she says she'd make a great one.

We got Kathie Wednesday leaving Michael's New York and asked if a Hollywood rumor going around that Kris was interested and "campaigning hard" for the co-host gig was true -- after Hoda permanently replaced Matt Lauer from 7 to 9 AM.

Kathie assures us Hoda's sticking around in the 4th hour -- apparently, she's under a long-term contract.

What's interesting ... Kathie kinda seems to leave the door open for a hypothetical Jenner run -- keyword, hypothetical.