Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wales of a Time!!!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Official Visit to Wales

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were late, but worth the wait for their first official visit to Wales.

The royal couple arrived at the iconic Cardiff Castle Thursday in the capital city of Wales, a pretty personal visit, of course -- he was born to the Prince and Princess of Wales. The overflowing crow was all smiles when Harry and Meghan stepped out to greet their subjects.

Afterward, H&M headed inside the castle and joined a festival to celebrate Welsh culture.

It's the couple's third public appearance since announcing their engagement back in November.