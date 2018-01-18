Ted Cruz Says The Internet's a Strange Place

Ted Cruz The Internet's a Strange Place

Senator Ted Cruz doesn't have problems with the truthfulness of Donald Trump's physical results, but he has a big problem with people who are throwing his personal stats around.

Cruz was on Capitol Hill Wednesday when our photog asked whether he believed Trump was really 6'3". Cruz had no issues with that, but when the photog asked about his own height -- reportedly 5'10" -- he went off on a strange place he calls the Internet.

Bottom line ... Ted's clearly a believer that size matters.