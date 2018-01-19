Mike 'The Situation' Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud ... 'Jersey Shore' Trip OK'd

Mike 'The Situation' Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud, Judge OKs 'Jersey Shore' Trip

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino just entered a guilty plea in his tax evasion case ... but his situation Friday morning in court ain't ALL bad news.

The "Jersey Shore" star walked into the Newark court with his girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, and entered his guilty plea as expected. During the hearing, the judge approved Sitch to travel to Florida to shoot a "Jersey Shore" reunion.

Situation will be sentenced April 25, and it's unclear what kind of sentence he's staring down. When he initially entered a not guilty plea, he faced up to 15 years in prison. But as we reported ... the U.S. Attorney's Office filed docs informing the judge it had struck plea agreements with Mike and his brother.

We broke the story ... Mike allegedly failed to pay his full tax bill on nearly $9 million in earnings made between 2010 and 2012.