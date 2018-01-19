TMZ

Pele Hospitalized In Brazil ... After Collapsing

1/19/2018 5:49 AM PST

Soccer legend Pele was rushed to a hospital in Brazil early Thursday morning after collapsing ... but doctors seem confident he'll be okay. 

So far, it appears the 77-year-old's medical episode is being chalked up to exhaustion. 

Pele was set to host a dinner in London with the Football Writers Association on Sunday -- but the FWA now says he will not make it for obvious reasons. The FWA also issued a statement about Pele's health. 

"In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken to hospital in Brazil where he has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion." 

"He remains on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully, there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion."

