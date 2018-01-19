Porn Star Stormy Daniels I'm Gettin' Gigantic Tips off Trump

Porn Star Stormy Daniels Keeps Cashing in on Trump Scandal

Stormy Daniels may have taken hush money from Donald Trump, and that's now paying handsome dividends.

Stormy's headlining Saturday night at the Trophy Club in Greenville, South Carolina and the owner's using the Trump scandal to lure in the curious.

She reportedly hooked up with Trump back in 2006 -- something she first reportedly claimed and now denies. The Wall Street Journal reports Trump's lawyer funneled over $130k to her during the 2016 campaign to keep her quiet.

So, in the greatest American tradition, Stormy is now on her own campaign trail ... Make America Horny Again!

Capitalism ... ain't it the best?