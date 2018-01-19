Troy Brown Relax Pats Fans ... Brady 'Injury' Ain't Nothin'

Troy Brown Tells Patriots Fans To Relax, Tom Brady Will Be Fine

Tom Brady's finger won't stop him from being his terrific self on Sunday ... so says his ex-teammate, Troy Brown﻿, who's telling Pats fans to CHIIIIILLL, 'cause Brady is tough as nails.

Brady suffered a mystery injury during practice this week -- and it's unclear how serious (or not serious) the injury really is. Some are speculating he badly dislocated a finger.

We talked to Troy Brown, Brady's teammate for 7 years -- winning 3 Super Bowls -- who COMPLETELY brushed off the idea that TB would be affected by the setback.

"The guy's tough as nails, I think the last time he missed a game it was an ACL tear. Regardless of what's going on with his hand, his finger, whatever it is, relax people Tom Brady's gonna be fine on Sunday."

Now everyone in Boston can breathe easy, and everyone outside of Boston can be pissed.