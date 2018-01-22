Gabrielle Carteris I'm Honored '90210' Fans Still See, Hear Andrea

'90210' Star Gabrielle Carteris Loves Andrea Zuckerman SAG Awards Comparison

EXCLUSIVE

Gabrielle Carteris' #MeToo speech at the SAG Awards was so moving, fans thought it echoed one given by her character on "Beverly Hills, 90210" ... and Gabrielle agrees.

Carteris -- who's become Prez of SAG-AFTRA in 2016 -- tells TMZ she's "honored" people made the connection to her '90210' role of Andrea Zuckerman. Gabrielle made a powerful statement Sunday night about harassment and abuse in show biz.

She says Andrea was always a character who spoke the truth, and thanked her '90210' fans for making the comparison -- "You're the best!" for remembering her commencement speech at West Beverly High.

Check out the speeches for yourself ... it's pretty spot on.