Johnny Manziel: It's 'Comeback Season' ... for My Swag!

Johnny Manziel and his hot fiancee have a message for all the Johnny Football lovers (and haters) out there -- IT'S COMEBACK SEASON!!!

No, Manziel hasn't finalized his deal with the CFL ... but him and Bre Tiesi are out flaunting his "ComebackSZN" gear as he waits on word from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Johnny and Bre weren't too chatty when we got 'em leaving Delilah in L.A. over the weekend ... but they were happy to show off a sample of Manziel's new signature swag.

And if hoodies aren't your thing ... they also got t-shirts with Johnny's face on a $2 bill and "lost in the sauce" dad hats!!

Never change, Johnny.