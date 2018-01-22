Kylie Jenner Finally Shows Her Face with Sisters But That's ALL Ya Get!!!

Kylie Jenner Finally Revealed in Calvin Klein Ad

Pregnant Kylie Jenner finally showed her face for the first time in nearly 5 months ... 'cause mama-to-be's still gotta bring home the bacon.

Kylie posed in bed with her sisters -- Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kourtney -- while rocking their Calvin Klein undies, but she was careful to NOT reveal what everyone's waiting to see.

Obviously, the product shot was a scheduled advertisement, but while all the other sisters showed their lower halves ... Kylie hid her baby bump under a blanket, showing only her bra. Even pregnant Khloe only covered her belly with her hand.

Sorry, Calvin ... mom boobs are all you get from KJ. For now.