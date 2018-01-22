Tank Nothing Wrong with Offset Using Term 'Queer'

Tank Defends Use of Term 'Queer' Used by Offset from Migos

Tank is solidly behind Migos rapper Offset for using the term "Queer" on a track, saying the word is not always a slur against gay people.

We got Tank Sunday at LAX, and he bristled at the criticism over the track "Boss Life," which features Offset, saying the word is sometimes used in the rap game for people who aren't cool.

Fact is ... if you survey people on the word it's safe to say most would tell you it's a pejorative term against gay people.

That's certainly the way Kanye West felt 13 years ago when he appeared on MTV.