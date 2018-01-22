Terrell Owens to Dak Prescott: Watch Your Back In Dallas

Terrell Owens to Dak Prescott: Watch Your Back In Dallas

EXCLUSIVE

Terrell Owens says the Dallas Cowboys have a long history of turning on superstar players and running them out of town ... and he doesn't want Dak Prescott to be the next victim.

Owens was at LAX when we asked about his weekend Twitter comments ... when he argued that Dallas' disappointing 9-7 record was not Dak's fault. He also argued that Dak is NOT trying to turn the locker room against Dez Bryant, who also had a disappointing season.

Instead, Owens seemed to argue that the Cowboys coaching staff and other execs are pushing the negative narratives to create a fall guy ... so they can then fire that guy and look like heroes.

Case in point ... Terrell Owens (according to Terrell Owens).

T.O. says that's exactly what happened to him back when he sported the star -- claiming Tony Romo and then-offensive coordinator Jason Garrett teamed up to force him out to save face.

"Everybody knows what went down," Owens says ... insisting there are multiple witnesses from the Cowboys who will attest that he was done dirty in Big D.

"I just didn't like the way they were trying to say Dak is the problem or Dak is putting the blame or turning people against Dez. That's not fair to Dak."