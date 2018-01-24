El Chapo Says He Won't Kill Jurors So Don't Sequester Them

El Chapo I Won't Kill My Jurors ... I Promise

El Chapo says he'll be gentle as a lamb with jurors in his criminal case, so it's totally unnecessary to sequester the panel.

Chapo's lawyers filed legal docs, objecting to the federal prosecutors' motion to keep jurors anonymous and sequester them during his trial, which includes charges of conspiracy to murder. Prosecutors clearly fear Chapo may order his crew to take out some of the jurors because of his history of violence and tampering with the judicial process.

Chapo's lawyers beg to differ, saying sequestering the jury will "create the extremely unfair impression that he is a dangerous person from whom the jury must be protected."

The lawyers say the charges are merely allegations of violence supported only by witnesses who are getting reduced sentences for their testimony.

The judge has yet to rule.