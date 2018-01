Jen Selter Drink it All In ... Not Just the Glass

Jen Selter Shows Off Bikini Booty Drinking from Giant Wine Glass

Jen Selter brings out the thirst in all of us -- which is fitting ... 'cause it looks like she's a little thirsty herself.

The famous fitness model was seen poolside in Miami drinking from what appears to be some sort of fancy drink from a giant wine glass -- with lots of straws to suck from.

BTW -- she's known for her great assets. As far as we can tell, though, she's also got some solid slurping skills to display. Drink up, fellas!