Nick Foles Has the Keys to the City, Says Philadelphia Mayor

EXCLUSIVE

What do Future and Nick Foles have in common??

THEY GOT THE KEYS, KEYS, KEYS!! ... 'cause the mayor of Philadelphia says the Eagles' backup QB has already earned his honorary set of keys to the city!!

TMZ Sports spoke with Jim Kenney about the Eagles gettin' back into the Big Game ... and asked whether a Super Bowl win would give him royalty status in Philly.

Great news for Foles ... Kenney says he's already earned the right to be honored for leading the Eagles to the NFC title, but hints there might be more comin' his way if he brings home the Lombardi Trophy.