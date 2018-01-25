Vince McMahon Makin' Bombshell Announcement XFL Comeback?

Vince McMahon is makin' a HUGE announcement at noon PT -- and all signs point to the return of the XFL ... and we'll be live streaming the announcement here.

There's been a lot of talk about Vince's short-lived pro football league -- and we've spoken with multiple sources who say VM has been dead serious about reviving it over the last year.

Sources tell us Vince felt the timing was right -- mainly due to what he feels are weaknesses with the NFL ... dipping TV ratings, the National Anthem controversy, and constant criticism from President Trump.

One source told us ... "Vince sees blood in the water."

The XFL only lasted 1 season -- back in 2001 -- but birthed some innovative production techniques that were eventually adopted by the NFL.

We've spoken with multiple high-profile football players -- including Greg Hardy -- who tell us they would be all about joining the league -- as long as they're paid.

Stay tuned ...