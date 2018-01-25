Waka Flocka Flame Says Vegans Go Too Far, But His New Diet's Still Woke

EXCLUSIVE
Waka Flocka Flame's days as a poster child for veganism are as done as a rack of baby back ribs on Super Bowl Sunday -- but that doesn't mean he'll be scarfing down a rib eye steak anytime soon.
We got Waka at LAX Wednesday and he explained why he recently bailed on being a strict vegan. He told us he's still down with healthy diet choices -- but hates that vegans are so militaristic, he can't put on a jacket without them losing it.
The rapper says he's still choosing wisely for his meals. In his words, he's keeping it "conscious."