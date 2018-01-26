Chris Hemsworth Teaches 3-Year-Old Sons to Surf

Chris Hemsworth My 3-Year-Olds a Surfing Pro!!!

Chris Hemsworth's mini-me caught a clean wave Down Under worthy of a standing O.

Thor and his wife, Elsa Pataky, took their 3-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, to Byron Bay in Australia for surfing lessons. Sasha wasted no time proving he's destined for greatness in the water ... looking every bit like a pro with a low-center of gravity and perfect stance.

Even Tristan, in the blue rash-guard behind Sasha, seemed to be cheering on his bro. These kiddos have X-Games in their future. They'll more than skate by.