Kimora Lee Simmons Says Russell Simmons Innocent of Rape

Kimora Lee Simmons thinks the woman who just sued her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, for rape is lying.

A photog got Kimora out Thursday after Jennifer Jarosik filed a lawsuit claiming Russell propositioned her for sex in 2016 and when she refused he brutalized her by striking and pushing her and then raping her.

Kimora takes a beat before answering, but says she believes he's innocent.

Russell and Kimora were married between 1998 and 2009, although they split in 2006, and they have 2 kids together.

As for Jarosik ... she's suing Russell for more than $5 million.