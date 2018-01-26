Lonzo Ball Announces First Rap Concert ... In Lithuania!

Lonzo Ball Announces First Rap Concert ... In Lithuania!

Lonzo Ball wants to put the "lit" in Lithuania ... announcing he's coming to the Eastern European country to perform his very first rap concert!

Lonzo's dad, LaVar Ball, was reportedly presenting the Hip-Hop Act of the Year trophy at the M.A.M.A. Awards (like the Lithuanian Grammys) ... when he introduced Lonzo via a prerecorded video.

Lonzo says the plan is to fly in over the summer and perform a show for the locals -- obviously capitalizing on the publicity splash his brothers are making as pro baller on Vytautus.

Lonzo raps under the name Zo -- and has already dropped a couple of singles, including "BBB" and "Super Saiyan."

Most rappers don't go to Europe to catapult their careers ... but Lonzo ain't most rappers.

Good luck!