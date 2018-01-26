Markelle Fultz I CAN FIX HIS JUMPER ... Says Celeb Shooting Coach

Markelle Fultz & Lonzo Ball Can Be Saved, Says Celeb Shooting Coach

76er and Lakers fans REJOICE ... the broke ass jump shots of Markelle Fultz & Lonzo Ball can be fixed ... according to a pro shooting coach who says he knows the antidote to their bricks.

Fultz is befuddling the basketball world with his sudden inability to find the hoop, with videos of 76ers practice showing the #1 pick can't even draw iron anymore.

Brett Brown talked about Markelle Fultz being able to pass an 👀 test. He made a few shots when practiced opened to us. Here's a compilation of the 1-on-1 drills he was doing after practice with Brown's explanation. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Rp0WuNSKUD — Marshall Harris (@mharrisNBCS) January 14, 2018

We spoke to Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews, an ex-pro hooper, who's worked with huge NBA stars on their form, and drawn millions of views on social media for his shooting exhibitions.

He says he can help Fultz, and Lonzo, another young player who can't seem to hit the broad side of a barn.

"I really truly believe I can help take those guys to the next level when it comes to the art of shooting."

Matthews goes on to tell us -- with all due respect -- exactly what he thinks the 76ers are doing wrong with Fultz ... and how he'd change things up.

