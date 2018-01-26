Nipsey Hussle Can't Stop the Tussle At Album Release Party

Nipsey Hussle Tries to Break Up Fight at His Own Album Release Party

EXCLUSIVE

Nipsey Hussle did his best to play peacemaker when a fight broke out at a party in his honor, but he was totally ineffective.

The rapper threw an album release party at The Marathon Clothing store in L.A. when things got heated between some of the guests. In the video, obtained by TMZ, a bunch of people started scuffling before one man got slammed onto the hood of a car.

Nipsey wasn't involved in the fight, but tried to pull a guy from the melee ... which continued to rage on.

The fight eventually fizzled out and everyone went about their business.

Hussle's new album, "Victory Lap," comes out next month.