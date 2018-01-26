Von Miller Wrastlin' Gators!!

Von Miller Goes Alligator Wrestling

Here's Denver Broncos MVP Von Miller scaring the hell outta John Elway ... sitting on top of a living, breathing ALLIGATOR!

Miller is in Orlando, Florida for the Pro Bowl and decided to use some of his free time to visit Gatorland --the self-proclaimed, "Alligator Capital of the World."

The 28-year-old got the VIP gator treatment -- with park officials allowing him to "wrestle" a gator ... which means he got to climb on top of the animal while its jaws were taped shut.

Gator Fun Fact -- alligators can bite down with an insane amount of force (300 pounds per square inch) ... but barely have any muscle power to OPEN their mouths. Crazy, right?!

Still, Von is in the middle of a $114 MILLION contract ... would you let him get this close to an alligator?!