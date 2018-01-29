Cleveland Indians Finally Ditching Chief Wahoo Logo

Cleveland Indians Finally Ditching Chief Wahoo Logo

Breaking News

The Cleveland Indians are finally retiring their controversial Chief Wahoo logo -- saying it's "no longer appropriate for on-field use."

The Indians have been using the logo since 1948 -- showing a grinning Native American sporting a feather in his hair. The image has been under fire by some groups who say it's a racist depiction of Native Americans.

Now, it seems the Cleveland organization agrees ... and will put the logo out to pasture after the 2018 MLB season.

The logo has already been scrubbed from all stadium signage -- but the team will continue to sell merchandise with the image until the end of the season.

Story developing ...