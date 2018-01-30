TMZ

JuJu Smith-Schuster Flips Off Pats Fan In Tom Brady Jersey

1/30/2018 2:28 PM PST

JuJu Smith-Schuster is playin' with fire!!!

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie WR was asked to take a pic with a fan who happened to be wearing a Tom Brady jersey ... and he obliged. 

BUT, HE SNUCK IN A MIDDLE FINGER AIMED RIGHT AT #12!!

JuJu posted the pic on social media with the caption, "rt when you see it."

Yeah, we see it!! 

It's funny -- gotta wonder if Mike Tomlin's laughing about it, too (hint: no). 

BTW, JuJu lit up the Patriots when they played in Week 15 -- racking up 6 catches for 114 yards including a 69-yard crossing route that ALMOST won the game for the Steelers.

They ended up losing 27-24 when Big Ben threw a pic from the 7-yard line with time running out in the 4th quarter. 

Can't wait for the rematch!!!

