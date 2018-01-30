UFC's Derrick Lewis Still Shooting His Shot for Rousey ... Wifey No Likey

UFC's Derrick Lewis Still Shooting His Shot for Ronda Rousey

It's been almost a year since Derrick Lewis hollered at Ronda Rousey after KO'ing her BF, Travis Browne ... and he ain't ready to let go of his #WomanCrushEveryday.

Remember -- Derrick famously asked where Ronda's "fine ass" was at last February ... after sending poor Trav to the shadow realm.

Since then, both Lewis and Rousey have both gotten hitched to their SOs ... but Lewis says that hasn't changed how he feels about her.

"My wife doesn't like me still searching for Ronda ... but she'll get over it sooner or later," Black Beast told TMZ Sports.

Derrick also told us why he's happy Rousey joined WWE ... and why the hell he's been TRAINING WITH A RATTLESNAKE just weeks away from his scrap at UFC Fight Night: Austin.