New Clippers Players Already Livin' it Up in L.A., Guys Night Out!

Looks like the players who got traded for Blake Griffin ain't too broke up about leaving the Motor City ... 'cause they're already exploring the L.A. hot spots the day after the deal!

L.A., meet Boban Marjanovic, Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris -- the 3 ex-Pistons who will attempt to pick up the pieces left by Lob City.

TMZ Sports spotted the trio out at Toca Madera in Beverly Grove Tuesday night ... and though they weren't too talkative, it's clear they're already enjoying that West Coast livin'.

Hopefully they can cheer up DeAndre Jordan ...