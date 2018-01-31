DMX Back in Jail and Eating Healthy, Maybe

DMX has one good thing going for him behind bars -- the menu is loaded with options ... sweet, filling and healthy ... ish.
Federal law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... DMX is now at the notorious Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan. We broke the story, X was sent back to jail for failing drug tests while out on bail in his tax evasion case.
The MCC's been described as less hospitable than Guantanamo Bay, and it's also home to El Chapo right now -- but on the positive side ... Wednesday's breakfast options include hot grits, pancakes, oatmeal and skim milk!
For lunch -- burger with french fries or baked potato. There's also a healthy soy burger option. When the dinner bell rings ... he'll get pasta marinara, spinach and garden salad.
Good luck fighting Chapo for the garlic bread, though.