Ex-Eagles LB Ike Reese: NO MORE HORSE PUNCHING!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Dear Eagles fans,

If you get drunk this weekend, please -- for the love of god -- resist the urge to punch a police horse in the mouth for a change.

Sincerely,

Ike Reese.

That's the essence of what the former Eagles Pro Bowler told us in Minnesota -- after 2 Philly fans punched 2 different police horses in 2 consecutive weeks during the NFL playoffs.

If you don't know Reese, WATCH THIS VIDEO -- dude's a legend.

And seriously ... don't punch horses.