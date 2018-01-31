Mark Salling Had Money Available to Pay Child Porn Case Victims

Mark Salling Stash of Cash Available For Child Porn Victims

Mark Salling was far from broke before killing himself -- and that's good news for his child porn victims, who now have to sue to get the money he agreed to pay them.

According to docs obtained by TMZ ... Salling set up a corporation in 2009 -- right around the time "Glee" took off -- to collect his income from the entertainment biz. As of December 2017, the value of this business was reported to be $1.971 million. His father is listed as the manager.

We broke the story ... Salling's suicide essentially screwed over the victims in his child porn case because a judge didn't get to order him to pay them $50k each in restitution. Salling agreed to pay that amount as part of his guilty plea, but the judge hadn't signed off because sentencing was set for March.

The victims will have to file suit against Salling's estate, and based on the actor's financial docs ... there's dough to go around.