Sarah Silverman Says PETA Should Chill About Grammy Puppy Giveaway

Sarah Silverman rolled her eyes at PETA for pissing on the puppy gag at the Grammys.

We got the funny lady Tuesday at LAX and asked about PETA bitching that James Corden handed out pups as a consolation prize. PETA thinks it was wrong to put the dogs under bright lights and it sent a bad message that dogs are prizes rather than family members.

Sarah scared us by suggesting a dead dog was tucked inside her backpack. Fact is, she walks the walk as a vegetarian and has a message for the animal rights org.