Keanu Reeves Busts Terrifying Motorcycle Stunt for Super Bowl Commercial

Keanu Reeves channeled his inner Johnny Utah from "Point Break" to pull off this thrilling -- and incredibly dangerous -- Super Bowl ad.

You can see Keanu stand on the bike as it's going at a high rate of speed. Then, out of nowhere, the bike seems to fly away. Just a guess ... he got help with the flying part.

The ad's for the website-hosting service Squarespace, which Keanu has reportedly partnered up with to host his motorcycle company, Arch Motorcycle. He's a big-time rider ... even when his bike gets scraped. So ... "Speed 3"?