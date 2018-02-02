Baker Mayfield I'd 'Absolutely' Play for Browns ... Here's Why

Baker Mayfield: I'd 'Absolutely' Play for Browns, Here's Why

EXCLUSIVE

Good news, Browns -- not every top QB in the draft is scared of becoming the face of your franchise ... and that includes Baker Mayfield!

We got Baker at EA Sports' Pre-Super Bowl party in Minny ... and the Heisman winner told us why he'd "absolutely" welcome an opportunity to do better than Johnny Manziel.

FYI, there have been rumors the top 2 QBs on the board, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold, both ain't down with the Browns.

Speaking of Josh and Sam, Baker says he's every bit as good as those guys ... and (BONUS) told us something that makes us think things are getting serious with his hot new GF, Emily Wilkinson.