NFL's Kareem Hunt Stoked to Play with BFF Pat Mahomes

Did Kareem Hunt and Pat Mahomes just become best friends??

YEP!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the K.C. Chiefs breakout star about his new QB, now that Alex Smith got shipped to Washington ... and Hunt says he's totally stoked to play alongside Mahomes -- his "best bud on the team."

Hunt -- who led the entire NFL in rushing yards in his rookie season -- says he's gonna miss Smith ... but already has his eyes set on a return to the playoffs with Mahomes.

No word on whether Hunt and Mahomes have done karate in the garage.